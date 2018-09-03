Imran Khan launches massive tree-plantation drive in Pakistan

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday launched a massive tree-plantation drive to plant 10 billion saplings in the country in the next five years.

Khan planted a sapling in Haripur near Islamabad under the 'Plant 4 Pakistan' drive to make Pakistan greener and environment-friendly.

"Today we launch our tree plantation drive #Plant4Pakistan across the entire country," he said in a message on Twitter.

"I want everyone to join this #GreenPakistan drive so we can counter the twin threats of climate change and pollution confronting our future generations.

" Talking to media after launching the plantation drive, Khan said that Pakistan would become a desert if timely action was not taken to plant trees.

The government said that 1. 5 million saplings were planted on the first day under the initiative.