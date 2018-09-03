Home World

Libyan violence: UN body set to convene urgent security meet in Tripoli

UNSMIL late on Sunday issued a statement condemning the escalation of the deadly clashes between armed groups vying for control of the capital.

Published: 03rd September 2018 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations

United Nations (File Photo| AP)

By IANS

TRIPOLI: The UN mission in Libya will invite Tripoli's warring militias to attend urgent talks on Tuesday "at a venue to be announced" to discuss the deadly violence that has killed dozens here including children in the past week, UNSMIL said on Monday.

UNSMIL late on Sunday issued a statement condemning the escalation of the deadly clashes between armed groups vying for control of the capital.

"I call on all parties to immediately refrain from the use of indiscriminate weapons in residential areas, cease all hostilities and resume ceasefire talks," said the UN's humanitarian coordinator in Libya, Maria Ribeiro.

"I also underline to all parties their obligation under international humanitarian law to ensure the safety of civilian and civilian facilities and allow safe, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access to the affected areas," she said.

The UN is also concerned for the safety of the internally displaced persons, refugees and migrants detained in Tripoli and is working, in close coordination with authorities, to provide humanitarian assistance where needed, Ribeiro stated.

At least 14 civilians, including four children, have been killed in the week-long violence in which 47 people have died and over 100 were injured, according to the UN and Libya's Health ministry.

Some 400 prisoners manage to break out of a facility in southeast Tripoli on Sunday during armed violence between various factions in the city, police said.

Many of the prisoners held at the Ain Zara prison were reportedly supporters of the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi and were convicted of killings during the uprising against his government in 2011.

Clashes between militias in the city have led Libya's UN-backed government, the Government of National Accord (GNA) to declare a state of emergency. Some of the militias involved in the fighting back the GNA.

The speaker of the Arab Parliament on Monday called for an immediate cease-fire among warring militias.

"We have followed the events unfolding in Tripoli with grave concern and underline the necessity of an immediate ceasefire to safeguard civilian lives," Mishaal bin Fahm al-Salami stated.

In the statement, Salami urged armed groups to punish "anyone who targets civilians".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Libyan violence UN meet libya rights violence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India