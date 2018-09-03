Pakistan arrests 3 ISIS terrorists ahead of Defence Day 

By PTI

LAHORE: Police in Pakistan claimed to have thwarted a terrorist attack planned on the upcoming Defence Day and said on Monday they have arrested three Islamic State militants in Punjab province.

Muhammad Iqbal, Usman Zia and Hasnain Muavia had plans to target an event on the Defence Day in Multan on Thursday, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police said.

On the Defence Day, Pakistan marks the anniversary of the 1965 war with India by holding nationwide ceremonies and special prayers.

A CTD official said that the three terrorists were arrested during a raid near Basti Shorkot in Multan, some 350 kms from here.

"The CTD personnel acting on intelligence information raided a house on the outskirts of Multan city and arrested the three suspects.

"Four hand grenades, explosive material and other weapons have also been recovered from their possesision," he said.

The arrested terrorists belong to the Islamic State (also known as ISIS or ISIL) terror group.

A case under terrorism charges has been registered and the suspects have been shifted to an undisclosed place for interrogation.

Last month, the security agencies had arrested two ISIS terrorists from Multan.

They had plans to bomb the buildings that house offices of Inter-Services Intelligence and Intelligence Bureau in Multan.

The Pakistani government often claims that there is no presence of ISIS in the country but at times the security agencies arrest suspects belonging to the dreaded terror group.