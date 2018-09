By AFP

YANGON: Two Reuters reporters jailed Monday by a Yangon court for seven years for breaching a draconian state secrets law should be released, the UN's office in Myanmar said.

"Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo should be allowed to return to their families and continue their work as journalists," the UN's Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Myanmar Knut Ostby.

"We continue to call for their release."