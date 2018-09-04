Aung San Suu Kyi faces global scorn as two journalists get 7 years in prison

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Eight wounded in gunfire at California apartment complex
Sinking rupee fuels worry as petrol, diesel rates soar
Refused a drink, man opens fire in Goa bar
Tropical Storm Gordon brings hurricane warning to Gulf Coast
Turkey imposes new rules on transiting Turkish straits
DMK chief M K Stalin lashes out at BJP, TN government after scholar arrest