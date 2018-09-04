Home World

Donors step up funds to Palestinian aid agency after US cuts

UNRWA Commissioner Pierre Kraehenbuehl reiterated his disappointment with the Trump administration's announcement last week that it's cutting all funding for the agency.

Published: 04th September 2018

Palestine's flag used for representation. (File | AP)

By Associated Press

GENEVA: The top official with the UN's Palestinian aid agency says countries including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and India have stepped up in recent months with a "very high amount" of USD 238 million in extra funding amid US cuts.

UNRWA Commissioner Pierre Kraehenbuehl reiterated his disappointment with the Trump administration's announcement last week that it's cutting all funding for the agency, after partial cuts announced earlier this year.

Despite the new contributions, Krahenbuehl told reporters by phone Tuesday that the funding situation remains "critical", and over USD 200 million is needed this year to "sustain our operations".

The new commitments, including from Turkey and some other European countries, came after the US announced plans in January to contribute USD 60 million this year, down from USD 360 million a year ago.

