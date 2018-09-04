Home World

Ju Kyu Chang, developer of North Korea missiles, nuclear weapons dies

The state-run KCNA news agency said "academician and professor" Ju Kyu Chang died on Monday at the age of 89 from "pancytopenia", a blood disease.

Published: 04th September 2018 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

India is engaging with various countries, including Uzbekistan, to procure nuclear fuel. (File photo)

Representational image.

By AFP

SEOUL: A veteran North Korean official who was sanctioned for his suspected role in development of the country's nuclear and missile technology has died, the North announced on Tuesday.

The state-run KCNA news agency said "academician and professor" Ju Kyu Chang died on Monday at the age of 89 from "pancytopenia", a blood disease.

It said the official state obituary described Ju as "an elder revolutionary who made (a) distinguished contribution to the strengthening of the country's defence capabilities".

Ju was a former minister of the North's defence ministry, which was in charge of developing the country's nuclear weapons and missiles. 

He was one of a number of individual North Koreans slapped with non-proliferation sanctions in 2013 by the US Department of Treasury for their role in the nuclear programme.

Ju oversaw the launch of North Korea's Unha 2 long-range rocket in 2009, which he watched alongside then leader Kim Jong Il, Yonhap news agency said.

He was also deeply involved in developing the two Unha-3 long range rockets launched in 2012 before retiring in 2015, it added.

Impoverished and isolated North Korea has prioritised its nuclear weapons, achieving remarkable success in recent years. 

It conducted its first successful nuclear test in 2006 followed by five more and a string of increasingly successful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launches. 

Last year it claimed it had become a nuclear state, capable of fitting a viable nuclear weapon on an ICBM that could reach as far as the United States' eastern seaboard. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ju Kyu Chang North Korea missile nuclear weapons

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
England vs India: Breaking down Virat Kohli and Co's loss at Southampton
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India