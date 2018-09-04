Home World

Nineteen killed in fresh violence in central Nigeria

In June, herders were blamed for attacks on 11 villages in Barakin Ladi which killed more than 200 people from farming communities.

Published: 04th September 2018 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By AFP

JOS: Nineteen people have been killed and scores of homes burnt in fresh violence in central Nigeria, police said, after weeks of relative calm in a long-running resource conflict between farmers and herders.

Eleven people were shot dead in the Lopandet Dwei Du area of Plateau state on Monday. Eight others were killed last Tuesday in the state's Barakin Ladi district.

Twelve people were wounded in the first attack. Three were injured in the second, which also saw 95 houses burnt down and 310 cattle stolen, said police spokesman Typev Terna.

Plateau has for years suffered tit-for-tat violence between nomadic herders and farmers over land and water that has taken on a wider ethnic, political and religious dimension.

In June, herders were blamed for attacks on 11 villages in Barakin Ladi which killed more than 200 people from farming communities.

But Terna said only that "unknown gunmen" were blamed for both attacks and more security personnel had been deployed to the affected areas.

State governor Simon Lalong condemned both incidents and warned the affected communities not to mount reprisal attacks.

That "will be playing to the script of these perpetrators whose ultimate aim is to return the state to the dark era of bloodletting," he added.

The International Crisis Group think-tank in July warned the resource conflict was now an even greater security threat to Nigeria's national security than Boko Haram.

At least 1,500 people have been killed in central states since September last year, most of them in the first six months of 2018. 

More than 300,000 had been made homeless, it added, warning that the violence had the potential to destabilise the country and disrupt elections scheduled for February 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nigeria Violence Lopandet Dwei Du Violence in Central Nigeria

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
England vs India: Breaking down Virat Kohli and Co's loss at Southampton
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India