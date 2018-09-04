Rome denies plan to send special forces to Libya

By IANS

ROME: Italy has denied press reports claiming the government was planning to send special forces to Libya amid worsening violence in the capital Tripoli.

"We categorically refute the news reports," said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

"Italy continues to keenly follow the situation on the ground and has publicly expressed its concern.

"Together with the US, France and Britain, Italy has urged an immediately cessation of hostilities," the statement said.

Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli declared a state of emergency on Sunday, saying it was necessary to "protect and secure civilians, public and private possessions and vital institutions".

Dozens of people, among them at least 18 civilians including four children, have been killed in the fighting which erupted a week ago between rival militias vying for control of Tripoli.

Some of the warring militias support the GNA.