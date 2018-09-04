South Korean presidential envoy to discus denuclearization during Pyongyang visit

By IANS

SEOUL: The chief special envoy of South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday said the envoys will discuss ways to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula during their scheduled travel to North Korea.

Chung Eui-yong, top national security adviser for Moon who will lead the five-member special delegation, told reporters that the delegation will discuss ways to permanently achieve peace on the peninsula through complete denuclearization, Xinhua reported.

Improved inter-Korean relations, the denuclearized Korean Peninsula and peace settlement would be discussed with their North Korean counterparts during the special envoys' visit to Pyongyang, Chung noted.

Moon's special emissaries were slated to take an air route over the western inter-Korean sea boundary to Pyongyang on Wednesday and return home the same day.

Chung said the emissaries will discuss with their North Korean counterparts ways to advance inter-Korean relations through the implementation of the Panmunjom Declaration, which Moon and top North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed following their first summit in April at the border village of Panmunjom.

Moon and Kim agreed to hold their third summit in Pyongyang before the end of September.

Chung said they will also discuss a detailed schedule and dialogue agenda for the upcoming summit.

Chung will also deliver a letter from President Moon to Kim. Whether the special envoys will meet Kim has yet to be decided.