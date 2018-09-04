Home World

Suu Kyi faces global scorn as 2 journalists get 7 years in prison

Throughout the trial, Suu Kyi had been unmoved by calls to intervene, or even criticise the court case.

Published: 04th September 2018 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Myanmar de facto civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s reputation is in tatters, with two journalists in the country on Monday being sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of breaching the state secrets law.

Throughout the trial, Suu Kyi had been unmoved by calls to intervene, or even criticise the court case.
The reporters, who worked for Reuters, claimed they were set up while exposing the extrajudicial killing of 10 Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine village in September last year. They claimed they were arrested after the police invited them to dinner in Yangon, and gave them documents. Shortly thereafter, they werearrested by another set of policemen for possessing classified material, indicating a frame-up.
The case had sparked international outcry as an attempt to muzzle reporting on the crackdown on the Muslim Rohingya minority in Rakhine state.

Bill Richardson, a US diplomat and a former Suu Kyi confidante, claims she criticised the two journalists when he tried to raise their plight in person. “Suu Kyi’s response was filled with anger, referring to the journalists as ‘traitors’,” he said.

Suu Kyi could perhaps redeem her reputation a tad if she asks the junta to pardon the reporters.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Journalists jailed Myanmar journalists jailed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India