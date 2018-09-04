Home World

Top DR Congo court excludes Jean-Pierre Bemba from presidential race

Bemba was one of a number of presidential hopefuls who appealed a decision by the election commission to ban them from running for president at the December 23 election.

Published: 04th September 2018 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Jean-Pierre Bemba (File | AP)

By PTI

KINSHASA: The Democratic Republic of Congo's highest court on Monday ended former warlord Jean-Pierre Bemba's bid to stand in this year's presidential election, upholding an earlier ban imposed on him for bribing witnesses.

"The constitutional court confirms the ineligibility of Jean-Pierre Bemba Gombo for suborning witnesses by resorting to bribery," said the court's president, announcing the ruling.

Later this month the international court in the Hague will sentence former vice president Bemba for bribing witnesses during his war crimes trial.

Bemba was one of a number of presidential hopefuls who appealed a decision by the election commission to ban them from running for president at the December 23 election.

The former Belgian colony has not seen a peaceful transition of power since 1960.

Current president, Joseph Kabila, who has held office since 2001, has said he will not run again.

Some experts fear the current crisis may spiral into bloodshed.

Bemba had declared his candidacy after making a made a triumphant return home last month, with tens of thousands of supporters turning out to greet him.

He returned to Kinshasa from Belgium after the International Criminal Court (ICC) acquitted him of war-crimes charges.

In June, a starkly divided five-judge bench overturned Bemba's 2016 conviction and 18-year jail term for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by his troops in the neighbouring Central African Republic in 2003.

However, Bemba and five co-accused were convicted on appeal of bribery, corruption and of coaching 14 defence witnesses in his main trial.

Appeals judges, however, ruled that the original sentence imposed for corruption was too low and a new hearing is scheduled for September 17.

For DR Congo's top court the bribery of witnesses "is an aggravating circumstance" and the electoral commission was right to conclude that Bemba is ineligible for election.

The constitutional court also turned down the appeal by former prime minister Adolphe Muzito, another of the six candidates banned from running for president.

However, it upheld the appeals by two other presidential hopefuls, former prime minister Samy Badibanga and the only female candidate Marie-Josee Ifoku who had both been banned by the electoral commission for falling short of nationality requirements.

Meanwhile, police arrested and violently dispersed scores of pro-democracy activists Monday during protests against controversial voting machines that the government wants to use in elections.

The pro-democracy movement Lucha (Struggle for Change) says the South Korean touch-screen voting machines will pave the way for fraud in the long-delayed December 23 ballot.

Several members of the UN Security Council, including Britain, France and the Netherlands, have said the UN is ready to offer logistical aid for the election but Kinshasa has rejected all offers of support.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jean Pierre Bemba Congo President election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India