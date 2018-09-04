Home World

Winston Churchill portrait may fetch USD 25k at auction

According to the US-based RR Auction, the photo is signed at the top in ink, 'Winston S. Churchill, Lieut. 4th Hussars, Septr. 1898.'

Published: 04th September 2018 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Winston Churchill (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

BOSTON: A rare, signed photograph of former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill dressed in uniform as a lieutenant of the British army is expected to sell for USD 25,000 at an auction.

According to the US-based RR Auction, the photo is signed at the top in ink, "Winston S. Churchill, Lieut. 4th Hussars, Septr. 1898."

In 1899, the 24-year-old Churchill, a lieutenant in the 4th Queen's Own Hussars Regiment of the British Army, sailed for Egypt, where he was to join the 21st Lancers and report on Herbert Kitchener's military campaign in Sudan for The Morning Post.

After arriving in Cairo, they headed down the Nile to take part in the Battle of Omdurman against the army of Sudanese leader Abdallahi ibn Muhammad on September 2, 1899.

Churchill was critical of Kitchener's actions during the decisive British-Egyptian victory, particularly in his unmerciful treatment of enemy wounded and his desecration of Muhammad Ahmad's tomb.

Back in England by October, Churchill wrote an account of the campaign, published as The River War in November 1899.

A remarkable signed portrait from a foundational period of his youthful military service, just before embarking upon a career in politics.

The bidding for the online auction closes on September 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Winston Churchill UK Prime Minister Herbert Kitchener British Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
England vs India: Breaking down Virat Kohli and Co's loss at Southampton
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India