Heavy rains in China: Over 9,000 passengers stranded at airport

So far a total of 34 flights had been cancelled, 98 delayed and 30 landed at alternate airports, leaving 9,000 passengers stranded at the airport, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Published: 05th September 2018 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: Over 9,000 air passengers were stranded on Wednesday due to heavy rains in southwest China's Sichuan province, according to local authorities. A rainstorm hit the Chengdu city from 3 am to 5 am on Wednesday.

Again from 10:30 am, heavy rain again pelted through the city, forcing the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport to temporarily close both of its runways twice.

Sichuan has been battered by heavy rains this summer.

Meteorological authorities have warned the public to be prepared for potential disasters as the rain continues.

TAGS
Chengdu city Heavy Rains in China Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport

