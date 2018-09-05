Home World

Norway builds world's tallest timber tower

The Mjos Tower, which is situated near and named after a lake located about 100 kilometres (60 miles) north of Oslo, saw its last beam hoisted by a crane this week.

Published: 05th September 2018 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

OSLO: Norway has completed the frame of the world's tallest timber building, which is being lauded for being environmentally friendly and fire resistant.

The Mjos Tower, which is situated near and named after a lake located about 100 kilometres (60 miles) north of Oslo, saw its last beam hoisted by a crane this week.

At 85.4 metres (just over 280 feet), it has 18 floors. Promoters say that using wood, a renewable material, makes it possible to reduce CO2 emissions compared to concrete, which is the primary material of residential buildings in cities.

"Building with wood is helping us breathe in a better world," said businessman Arthur Buchardt, who added he began the project after being inspired by the Paris agreement on climate change.

Constructors say the building is fire resistant as it uses glue-laminated timber that will only burn when continuously exposed to flames.

When it opens in March 2019, the tower will surpass its 49-metre counterpart Treet (tree in Norwegian), which previously held the record of the world's tallest wooden building and is located in the western city of Bergen.

The Mjos Tower is to hold apartments, an indoor swimming pool, a hotel, offices, a restaurant and common areas.

It was originally supposed to be 81 metres high, but a roof-top pergola added another 4.4 metres.

This addition makes it slightly higher than the HoHo tower (84 metres), currently being constructed in Vienna.

This Austrian building has a hybrid structure combining wood (76 percent) and other materials, unlike the Mjos Tower.

Other, even more ambitious timber projects have been proposed, including the Baobab tower in Paris (120 metres), though municipal authorities have turned that one down.

The Abebe Court Tower in Lagos (87 meters), meanwhile, is still waiting to be built, according to the CTBUH, an NGO specialising in sustainable urban design.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mjos Tower Abebe Court Tower Tallest Timber Tower

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police as he leaves court outside Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Wives of jailed Reuters journalists ask Myanmar for mercy
Confusion, conspiracy, Congress are synonyms: BJP
Gallery
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna