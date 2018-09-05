Home World

Pakistan's Supreme Court orders formation of JIT to probe Asif Ali Zardari's involvement in fake accounts case

The three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, however, has not decided who will be a part of the JIT.

Published: 05th September 2018 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Supreme Court building. (File Photo| AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the alleged involvement of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister in a Rs 3,500 crore money laundering and fake bank accounts case, according to a media report.

In July, the Supreme Court listed Zardari, 63, and his sister Faryal Talpur as beneficiaries in the alleged scam "running into billions of rupees" that led to the arrest of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman's close aide and famous banker Hussain Lawai.

While hearing the case regarding a delay in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) probe into the case, the apex court had earlier deliberated over the formation of an investigation team, but said that it would only be constituted once the defence and prosecution lawyers concluded their arguments, Dawn newspaper reported.

The three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, however, has not decided who will be a part of the JIT. The apex court is also in favour of halting the proceedings in the trial court. 

The case has been described as a "big corruption case", the report said.

"It is necessary to have a mega corruption case probed by a JIT," Nisar said while noting that the court had constituted JITs to probe a number of similar cases.

A Federal Investigation Agency JIT has been investigating the 2015 case regarding the fake accounts and fictitious transactions conducted through 29 'benami' accounts in the Summit Bank, the Sindh Bank and the United Bank Limited, the report said.

Seven individuals, including Zardari and Talpur, were said to be involved in using those accounts for suspicious transactions which were initially found to have totalled Rs 3,500 crore.

The accounts were allegedly used to channel funds received through kickbacks.

Earlier, Nisar had hinted at constituting a high-power JIT- similar to the one formed in the Panama Papers case against Nawaz Sharif - to probe the money laundering allegations against Zardari and his sister.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Saqib Nisar Asif Ali Zardari Federal Investigation Agency Pakistan's Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police as he leaves court outside Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Wives of jailed Reuters journalists ask Myanmar for mercy
Confusion, conspiracy, Congress are synonyms: BJP
Gallery
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna