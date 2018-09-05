Home World

Trump to chair UN Security Council meeting on Iran this month

Trump in May withdrew from the accord between Iran and six world powers aimed at stalling Tehran's nuclear capabilities in return for lifting some sanctions.

Published: 05th September 2018 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By UNI

UNITED NATIONS: President Donald Trump will chair a United Nations Security Council meeting on Iran this month during the annual gathering of world leaders in New York, diplomats and U.S. ambassador Nikki Haley said on Tuesday.

The United States, which holds the council presidency for September, has unsuccessfully pushed the U.N. to add sanctions on Iran. Haley has regularly attacked Iran, accusing it of meddling in the wars in Syria and Yemen.

Diplomats said Iran could request to speak at the Sept. 26 council meeting, the week of the U.N.General Assembly. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is expected to address the assembly on Sept.25.

The Iranian U.N. mission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

During a rare public meeting on Tuesday to discuss the proposed U.S.agenda for the council, Russia's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said the Iran meeting should focus on the implementation of a 2015 resolution on Iran.

"We very much hope that there will be views voiced in connection with the U.S.withdrawal" from a 2015 international nuclear deal, Polyanskiy told the council.

Trump in May withdrew from the accord between Iran and six world powers aimed at stalling Tehran's nuclear capabilities in return for lifting some sanctions.

Trump ordered the reimposition of U.S.sanctions suspended under the deal.

Iran is still subject to a U.N.arms embargo and other restrictions contained in the 2015 resolution, which enshrines the nuclear deal.

European powers have been scrambling to salvage the accord. In February, Russia vetoed a U.S.-led bid for the Security Council to call out Tehran for failing to prevent its weapons from falling into the hands of Yemen's Houthi group, a charge Tehran denies.

Haley arranged Tuesday's event after several members expressed opposition to her plan to convene a meeting on Wednesday on Nicaragua.

Haley said their views should be on record.

More than 300 people have been killed and thousands injured in crackdowns by police and armed groups on protests over government plans to cut welfare benefits.

The protests developed into broader opposition against President Daniel Ortega.

China, Russia, Bolivia and others said the situation in Nicaragua was not a threat to international peace and security and therefore should not be discussed by the council.

The United States has the nine votes required to block a procedural vote expected to be called by Bolivia, diplomats said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Iran nuclear deal Trump UNSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age