Three foreigners, one Czech die in helicopter crash

The four-seater Robinson R44-Raven helicopter came down in an industrial zone in a suburb of the town of Plzen.

By PTI

PRAGUE: Four people including one Czech and three foreigners were killed on Wednesday when the helicopter they were in crashed over a factory in western Czech Republic, local police said.

The Czech CTK news agency said it was thought that the foreign victims could be Thai nationals.

"Among the victims, there are three foreigners, two men and a women," local police spokeswoman Dana Ladmanova said.

No-one from the Thai embassy in Prague was immediately contactable.

