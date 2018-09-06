Home World

U.S., India in very detailed talks about halting Iran oil imports: State Department

The United States and India are engaged in very detailed conversations over Washington's request to completely stop India's oil imports from Iran.

Published: 06th September 2018 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oilfields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in Iran, July 25, 2005. | Reuters

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: The United States and India are engaged in "very detailed conversations" over Washington's request to completely stop India's oil imports from Iran, a senior U.S. State Department official told reporters on Thursday.

"We’re asking all of our partners, not just India, to reduce to zero oil imports from Iran and so I’m confident that will be part of our conversation with India," the official said ahead of high-level talks between the foreign and defence heads of India and the United States.

Also Read | 2+2 dialogue: Iran, Russia sanctions not to be stumbling blocks in talks, says US Secretary of state Pompeo

"There are very detailed conversations taking place between the U.S. and India on just the technical issues related to going to zero and those conversations will continue."

India's is a big buyer of oil from Iran, a target of U.S. sanctions.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US India 2+2 Dialogue Iran Oil Import

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt