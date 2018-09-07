'Boogie Nights' star Burt Reynolds passes away at 82
The actor, once a box-office attraction in the 1970s, died at a hospital in Florida, his manager Erik Kritzer told the Hollywood Reporter.
Published: 07th September 2018 12:44 AM
LOS ANGELES: US actor Burt Reynolds, best known for his roles in "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights," died on Thursday, his publicist announced.
The 82-year-old actor, who was a huge box office attraction in the 1970s, died at a hospital in Florida, his manager Erik Kritzer told the Hollywood Reporter.