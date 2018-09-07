Home World

Pervez Musharraf petitions Pakistan SC to return Rs 2 million surety in Bugti case

Dubai-based Musharraf's lawyer in the petition in the Supreme Court said since the former army chief has been acquitted in the case, the bond money should be returned, Geo news reported.

Published: 07th September 2018

Former Pakistan President Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf (File | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Friday to return Rs 2 million submitted as surety bonds in the murder case of veteran Baloch leader Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, citing his acquittal in the case.

In January 2016, an anti-terrorism court acquitted 75-year-old Mushar­raf in the 2006 Bugti murder case.

The Supreme Court constituted a three-member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam.

The petition's hearing was fixed for September 12.

Musharraf had submitted two bail bonds worth Rs 1 million each, following which, his bail was approved.

Musharraf has been residing in Dubai since March 2016 after leaving the county on medical grounds.

He is facing a high-profile treason case and has been declared absconder due to his persistent failure to appear before the special trial court set up to try him in the case.

Pervez Musharraf Bugti murder case Anti-terrorism

