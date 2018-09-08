Home World

15 killed as bus, truck collide in Afghanistan 

By IANS

KABUL: At least 15 people were killed and 25 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a truck on Saturday in Afghanistan's Kandahar province.

According to the police, the accident took place at around 6 am in Hawoz village of Zhari district, reports Tolo News.

The victims include women and children with a number of the injured in critical condition, health officials said.

