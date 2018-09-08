Home World

Egypt court sends 75 to death, 47 to life over 2013 protest

The sit-in was staged by supporters of Mohammed Morsi, a Brotherhood stalwart who became Egypt's first freely elected president in 2012 but was ousted a year later by the military.

Published: 08th September 2018 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi inside a defendants cage (File | AP)

By Associated Press

CAIRO: An Egyptian court has sentenced 75 people to death, including top leaders of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, for their involvement in a 2013 sit-in protest.

In a case involving 739 defendants facing charges ranging from murder to damaging property, the court Saturday also sentenced to life in prison the head of the Brotherhood, Mohammed Badie, and 46 others.

Mahmoud Abu Zaid, a photojournalist known as "Shawkan," received five years imprisonment, meaning he will walk free for time served.

The sit-in was staged by supporters of Mohammed Morsi, a Brotherhood stalwart who became Egypt's first freely elected president in 2012 but was ousted a year later by the military, then led by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

At least 600 people were killed when security forces broke up the protest in August 2013.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Muslim Brotherhood Egyptian Court Mahmoud Abu Zaid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farhan Akhtar’s new English track ‘Rearview Mirror’ out
President Ram Nath Kovind meets Czech Republic PM Andrej Babis
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality