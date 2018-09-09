Home World

Attack on checkpoint in western Afghanistan kills 9

The attack was likely carried out by the Taliban, who are active in the district and frequently target security forces and government officials.

KABUL: An Afghan official says insurgents have attacked a checkpoint in the western Herat province, killing at least nine Afghan security forces and wounding another six.

Gelani Farhad, the provincial governor's spokesman, says the attack late Saturday ignited a gunbattle in which around 10 insurgents were killed and five wounded.

Afghan forces have struggled to combat both the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate since the US and NATO formally ended their combat mission in 2014.

