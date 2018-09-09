Home World

India receives support on terrorism during President Ram Nath Kovind's three-nation tour

During the President's visit, aimed at continuing India's high-level engagements with the European countries, a number of MoUs were signed, including combatting climate-related challenges.

Published: 09th September 2018 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

ram_nath_kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PRAGUE: President Ram Nath Kovind's tour of Cyprus, Bulgaria and Czech Republic was "highly productive" and all the three nations supported India's position on terrorism, a senior Indian diplomat said Sunday.

During the President's visit, aimed at continuing India's high-level engagements with the European countries, a number of MoUs were signed, including combatting climate-related challenges and cooperation on peaceful use of nuclear energy.

"All the three visits were highly productive, very substantive and resulted in good outcomes. All three countries are very important countries for us in Central Europe. We share very warm and friendly relationships with them, not just at the political level, but also at the cultural and people-to-people levels," Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Ruchi Ghanashyam said.

"The visit helped to consolidate these ties and provide new energy, new visions for us to take forward in the years to come," she said in the wind-up briefing.

Ghanashyam said all the three countries supported India's Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT).

"All three countries support India's position on terrorism. They have unequivocally expressed their position. All three countries are members of the EU and the EU has a list of proscribed terror outfits. When the EU has got the list, all its members automatically subscribe to that," she said in response to a question.

The President's Press Secretary Ashok Malik said it was one of the "most substantive" visits, asserting that while there have been tangibles outcomes from the previous visits, the outcomes from this tour were "really rich".

There were 12 agreements signed during the three-nation trip which included five broad ones, he said.

"One is strengthening the already strong bilateral ties, issues concerning terrorism, UNSC reform and India's membership at the UNSC, strengthening people to people contacts and cultural ties, creating investment, technology cooperation especially insensitive and critical areas such as defence and laser technology and the issue of sustainability, an issue close to the President's heart," Malik said.

"In all his interactions, the President brought up the salience of the international solar alliance which is an institution that India has promoted. We are happy with the visit and have come out with rich outcomes," Malik said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyprus Bulgaria Czech republic Ram Nath Kovind

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality