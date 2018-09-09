India receives support on terrorism during President Ram Nath Kovind's three-nation tour

By PTI

PRAGUE: President Ram Nath Kovind's tour of Cyprus, Bulgaria and Czech Republic was "highly productive" and all the three nations supported India's position on terrorism, a senior Indian diplomat said Sunday.

During the President's visit, aimed at continuing India's high-level engagements with the European countries, a number of MoUs were signed, including combatting climate-related challenges and cooperation on peaceful use of nuclear energy.

"All the three visits were highly productive, very substantive and resulted in good outcomes. All three countries are very important countries for us in Central Europe. We share very warm and friendly relationships with them, not just at the political level, but also at the cultural and people-to-people levels," Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Ruchi Ghanashyam said.

"The visit helped to consolidate these ties and provide new energy, new visions for us to take forward in the years to come," she said in the wind-up briefing.

Ghanashyam said all the three countries supported India's Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT).

"All three countries support India's position on terrorism. They have unequivocally expressed their position. All three countries are members of the EU and the EU has a list of proscribed terror outfits. When the EU has got the list, all its members automatically subscribe to that," she said in response to a question.

The President's Press Secretary Ashok Malik said it was one of the "most substantive" visits, asserting that while there have been tangibles outcomes from the previous visits, the outcomes from this tour were "really rich".

There were 12 agreements signed during the three-nation trip which included five broad ones, he said.

"One is strengthening the already strong bilateral ties, issues concerning terrorism, UNSC reform and India's membership at the UNSC, strengthening people to people contacts and cultural ties, creating investment, technology cooperation especially insensitive and critical areas such as defence and laser technology and the issue of sustainability, an issue close to the President's heart," Malik said.

"In all his interactions, the President brought up the salience of the international solar alliance which is an institution that India has promoted. We are happy with the visit and have come out with rich outcomes," Malik said.