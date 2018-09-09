Home World

Sameer Verma, Rankireddy-Shetty win Hyderabad Open badminton titles

Top seed Verma defeated Malaysia's Soong Joo Ven 21-15 21-18 in the men's singles summit clash of the USD 75,000 BWF Tour Super 100 tournament.

Published: 09th September 2018 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

Indian shuttler Sameer Verma (File | AFP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: India's Sameer Verma and the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lived up to the top billing by clinching the men's singles and doubles titles respectively at the Hyderabad Open badminton tournament here on Sunday.

Rankireddy and Shetty also came out victorious, beating third-seeded Indonesian pair of Akbar Bintang Cahyono and Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani 21-16 21-14 to lift the men's doubles crown.

However, a hat-trick of titles eluded India as another top-seeded local pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy came out second best in the mixed doubles final.

Chopra and Reddy toiled for 55 minutes before losing 15-21 21-19 25-23 against sixth seeds Akbar Bintang Cahyono and Winny Oktavina Kandow of Malaysia.

