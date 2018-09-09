Home World

Several bodies, including children, found in Australia home

The deaths came three months after a father shot dead his teenage son and daughter at their home in Sydney before turning the gun on himself.

Published: 09th September 2018 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

SYDNEY: The bodies of up to five people, including children, were found in a Western Australia home by police on Sunday.

Investigators went to the house in suburban Perth after the man, aged in his 20s, presented himself to a regional police station.

Officers "discovered the deceased bodies of several people including children", police said in a statement.

Investigators did not confirm the number of victims, but said it was "believed to be up to five people". The ages and gender of those found were also not revealed.

"The man is currently in custody and assisting police with their inquiries.

There are no ongoing concerns for public safety as a result of this incident," police added.

It was unclear how the victims died or any details about their connection with the man in custody.

Assistant Police Commissioner Paul Steel told reporters the investigation was still in a "very early stage".

The deaths came three months after a father shot dead his teenage son and daughter at their home in Sydney before turning the gun on himself.

It also follows the deaths of seven people, also in Western Australia, when a grandfather shot dead his wife, daughter and her four children in a mass murder-suicide in May.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
death bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality