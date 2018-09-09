Home World

US congratulates new Pakistan President Arif Alvi

Published: 09th September 2018 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan president Arif Alvi (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US on Sunday congratulated new Pakistan President Arif Alvi and said it was looking towards working with him to advance their shared interests such as regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Alvi, a close ally of Prime Minister Imran Khan and one of the founding members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, was sworn in as Pakistan's new president Sunday.

The 69-year-old dentist was administered the oath of office as Pakistan's 13th President by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar at a simple ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (the President House) in Islamabad.

"The United States and the American people congratulate Dr Arif Alvi on his swearing in as the new President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

"The United States looks toward working with Pakistan to advance our shared interests, such as regional peace, stability, and prosperity,' Nauert said in a statement.

In Pakistan, the President is considered as a symbol of the federation and head of the state and exercises all powers on the recommendations of the prime minister.

Alvi belongs to Karachi and comes from a family that migrated to Pakistan after partition.

His predecessors Mamnoon Hussain's family came from Agra and Pervez Musharraf's parents migrated from New Delhi.

Alvi had defeated Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Aitzaz Ahsan and the Pakistan Muslim League-N nominee Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a three-way presidential contest.

Apart from his political struggle, Alvi is also a professional dentist.

