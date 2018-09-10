At least seven people wounded in Paris knife attack; suspect arrested
Seven people including two British tourists were wounded Sunday in Paris when attacked by a man armed with a knife and an iron bar, according to police and other sources.
"Nothing at this stage shows signs of a terrorist nature in these assaults," a source close to the inquiry said, adding that the suspect has been arrested and is believed to be an Afghan national.
More details are awaited.