Home World

Bus attack kills one, wounds several in strife-torn Anglophone​ Cameroon 

The attack launched by armed men on Saturday night is the latest violence in the restive region, where English-speaking separatists have declared an independent state.

Published: 10th September 2018 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purposes. | (File | EPS)

By AFP

YAOUND: A coach driver was killed and several other people were injured in an attack on a passenger bus convoy in strife-torn northwestern Cameroon, a public broadcaster has said.

The attack launched by armed men on Saturday night is the latest violence in the restive region, where English-speaking separatists have declared an independent state.

Images shared on social media of the incident appeared to show five coaches with their front windows and roofs smashed in by construction equipment.

Witnesses told local media that the attackers had also used heavy machinery to dig a large trench in the middle of the road, which was undergoing repairs in the village of Akum near the city of Bamenda.

The assailants "forced their way on to the construction site and seized an excavator which they used to dig a hole through the road", said an employee of the roadworks company managing the project.

Separatist unrest in Cameroon's two minority English-speaking regions -- North-West and South-West -- has left scores dead and displaced about 200,000 people since late 2016.

Years of resentment at perceived discrimination at the hands of Cameroon's majority French speakers have led to almost daily acts of violence and retribution, triggering an army crackdown.

A total of 109 members of the police and security forces have been killed, according to government figures.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cameroon bus attack Cameroon separatists Violence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Akshay Kumar | PTI
‘Khiladi’ of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar turns 51
Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu on a poster for 'Manmarziyaan'.
Performed my most liberating character in ‘Manmarziyaan’: Taapsee Pannu
Gallery
North Korea staged a huge military parade on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation but held back its most advanced missiles and devoted nearly half of the parade to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy. | Associated Press
North Korea holds anniversary parade sans ballistic missiles
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed