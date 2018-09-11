Hurricane inches closer to Carolina, thousands flee

By AFP

CHARLESTON: Powerful Hurricane Florence headed toward the US East Coast Tuesday, prompting authorities to order more than a million people to evacuate the path of the extremely dangerous storm forecasters said could soon intensify.

Residents scrambled to flee as the menacing Category 4 storm packing winds of 140 miles (220 kilometers) per hour moved closer.

"This is one of the worst storms to hit the East Coast in many years," President Donald Trump warned on Twitter. "Please be prepared, be careful and be SAFE!"

My people just informed me that this is one of the worst storms to hit the East Coast in many years. Also, looking like a direct hit on North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Please be prepared, be careful and be SAFE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2018

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered as many as one million coastal residents to leave their homes ahead of the storm's possible arrival on Thursday. Schools in 26 of the state's 46 counties were to close from Tuesday.

The governor of neighboring North Carolina ordered an evacuation of the Outer Banks, barrier islands that are a popular tourist destination, and parts of coastal Dare County, while a state of emergency was declared in Virginia, where another 245,000 coastal residents were also ordered to evacuate.

ALSO READ | Trump issues warning as Hurricane Florence strengthens in US East Coast

"This is a very dangerous hurricane," McMaster said, adding that the evacuation order for coastal counties was "mandatory, not voluntary."

"We do not want to risk one South Carolina life in this hurricane," the governor told reporters. "We're liable to have a whole lot of flooding."

Trump approved emergency declarations for both coastal states, a standard move allowing the release of federal funds and equipment to aid in protection and recovery efforts.

The president said he had spoken with governors of threatened states, adding that the "federal government stands by, ready to assist 24/7."

Larry Pierson, from the Isle of Palms, S.C., purchases bottled water from the Harris Teeter grocery store on the Isle of Palms in preparation for Hurricane Florence at the Isle of Palms. (Photo | AP)

Hurricane Florence has the potential to bring catastrophic flooding to areas of the eastern United States already soaked by heavy rain and it may be the strongest storm to hit the region in decades.

A Category 4 on the five-level Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale, Florence was 410 miles south of Bermuda and the center of the hurricane was forecast to move between Bermuda and the Bahamas through Wednesday, and approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its 5:00 am (0900 GMT) advisory.

Forecasters expected some strengthening in the next 36 hours, as Florence marched west-northwest at around 13 miles per hour.

Storm surge and hurricane watches

At a hardware store in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, store manager John Johnson said the rush on batteries, flashlights, plastic tarps and sandbags began Friday.

"From eight o'clock 'til two we were slammed," said Johnson, who sold scores of bags of sand over the weekend, saving just a few to barricade the store's own doors.

"We were nonstop."

Nurse Barbara Mack was using a small shovel to fill sandbags at a public works facility in Charleston -- but she saw a silver lining in the hurricane preparations.

"This is probably the only exercise I get this week," she quipped.

Also out for sandbags was Deborah LaRoche. Half her supply was going to barricade a basement soup kitchen she managed, and the other half was going to protect her own home on nearby Johns Island.

She and her husband would decide Tuesday morning whether to evacuate their family of two kids and a dog, said LaRoche. Having grown up in storm-prone Florida, she said she's careful not to underestimate any hurricane.

"It doesn't matter what happened in (previous) storms," said LaRoche, a social services director. "This one is different."

ALSO READ | Hurricane Florence could hit US East Coast with punch not seen in more than 60 years

Storm surge and hurricane watches may be issued early Tuesday for portions of southeastern US states, the NHC said.

On its current track, Florence is expected to slam the Carolinas and Virginia the hardest.

The US Navy said it was preparing to send about 30 ships stationed in Virginia out to sea.

The vessels will get underway from Naval Station Norfolk and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek to avoid potential damage from winds and tidal surges, said Colonel Rob Manning, a Pentagon spokesman.

Heavy rain in the Washington area over the weekend has already led to flooding in historic Alexandria, Virginia, and the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for part of the Potomac River.

Two more storms

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's office said Florence is already being felt along the state's coast, with large sea swells resulting in life-threatening rip currents and surf.

"This is a huge storm," said Robert Woodward, chairman of the Dare County Board of Commissioners, predicting 15 to 20 inches (38 to 50 centimeters) of rain.

"Never have we seen quite this type of a storm approach us."

At this height of the Atlantic hurricane season, Florence was being trailed on east-to-west paths by two other storms, Helene and Isaac.

Helene -- 620 miles west of the Cape Verde islands off the African coast -- had winds up to 110 miles per hour, and was expected to continue moving west-northwest for several more days, the NHC said.

Isaac -- which late Sunday became the fifth hurricane of the season, but was later downgraded to a tropical storm -- is heading west toward the Caribbean.

Despite the slight drop in maximum sustained winds to 70 miles per hour Isaac was expected to be at or near hurricane strength as it passes near land later this week.

The storm was about 880 miles east of the Lesser Antilles -- a region still recovering from last year's powerful Hurricane Maria.