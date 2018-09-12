Home World

58 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan

More than 100 Talibans attacked two security posts on Uruzgan province's main roadway on Tuesday evening.

Published: 12th September 2018 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Bomb blast

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

KABUL: At least 58 Taliban militants were killed and several others wounded following separate air and ground operations in Uruzgan and Kandahar provinces, officials said on Wednesday.

More than 100 Talibans attacked two security posts on Uruzgan province's main roadway on Tuesday evening. However, they had to flee as the security forces retaliated appropriately.

It left 40 militants dead, provincial police chief Abdul Qawi Omari told Xinhua news agency.

In Talayee area of the provincial capital Tirin Kot, at least seven armed Taliban fighters were killed when the army shelled artillery on their hideouts, said Omari.

In neighbouring Kandahar province, late on Tuesday, a joint Afghan and US-led NATO coalition air operation killed another 11 militants and injured an equal number, provincial police chief Abdul Razeq said.

The sources did not give details if Afghan security forces or civilians suffered casualties.

Ground and air offensives against militants in the past few months have increased as the country prepares for parliamentary and district council elections slated for October 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Taliban

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Indian Army organises free computer course for youth
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru