58 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan

By IANS

KABUL: At least 58 Taliban militants were killed and several others wounded following separate air and ground operations in Uruzgan and Kandahar provinces, officials said on Wednesday.

More than 100 Talibans attacked two security posts on Uruzgan province's main roadway on Tuesday evening. However, they had to flee as the security forces retaliated appropriately.

It left 40 militants dead, provincial police chief Abdul Qawi Omari told Xinhua news agency.

In Talayee area of the provincial capital Tirin Kot, at least seven armed Taliban fighters were killed when the army shelled artillery on their hideouts, said Omari.

In neighbouring Kandahar province, late on Tuesday, a joint Afghan and US-led NATO coalition air operation killed another 11 militants and injured an equal number, provincial police chief Abdul Razeq said.

The sources did not give details if Afghan security forces or civilians suffered casualties.

Ground and air offensives against militants in the past few months have increased as the country prepares for parliamentary and district council elections slated for October 20.