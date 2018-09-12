Home World

Donald Trump to order sanctions against countries that interfere in US elections

US intelligence agencies now believe that Russia would again try to interfere the mid-term polls this year and also the 2020 presidential elections.

Published: 12th September 2018 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Wednesday that would authorise sanctions against countries or foreigners who try to interfere in American elections, according to a media report.

The move comes amidst increasing realisation in the US that the Russians interfered in the 2016 presidential elections.

ALSO READDonald Trump salutes Kim Jong Un for North Korean parade without nuclear missiles

US intelligence agencies now believe that Russia would again try to interfere the mid-term polls this year and also the 2020 presidential elections.

The executive order in this regard is likely to be signed by Trump as early as Wednesday.

The order described by a US official familiar with its drafting as "another tool in the toolkit" to deter election interference by foreign adversaries, according to The Wall Street Journal.

"This is not a single solution, but it makes a clear statement by the president that this sort of activity will not be tolerated and will be punished, the official was quoted as saying.

"President Trump is committed to protecting our nation's elections from foreign interference and has made it clear that his administration will not tolerate foreign interference in our elections from any nation-state or other malicious actors, the White House National Security Council Spokesman Garrett Marquis said.

As per news reports, the order would put the CIA, the National Security Agency, the Department of Homeland Security and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in charge of determining whether meddling has taken place.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump wants to stop subsidies to growing economies like India, China

Among other things, it would require federal agencies aware of foreign election meddling to relay the information to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
donald trump sanctions US intelligence agencies Russia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival