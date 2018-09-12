Home World

India-born Anshdeep Singh Bhatia first Sikh in Trump's security fleet

Anshdeep, who was earlier asked to change his looks to get cleared for the security job, had fought a legal battle to get court nod for the job.

Published: 12th September 2018 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Anshdeep Singh Bhatia (Photo | Twitter /@HardeepSPuri)

By Online Desk

Anshdeep Singh Bhatia, a Ludhiana-born Sikh man, has been inducted into the security team of US President Donald Trump recently. He is the first turbaned Sikh to achieve this historical feat, according to a report.

Anshdeep was inducted into the Presidential security team last week after he completed the rigorous training for the dream job.

Bhatia originally hails from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Following the anti-Sikh riot in 1984, his family moved to Ludhiana in Punjab. While Anshdeep lost his uncle, his father was shot thrice during the pogroms. 

In 2000, when Anshdeep was only 10, his father Devendra Singh had moved his family to the United States.

Anshdeep, who was earlier asked to change his looks to get cleared for the security job, had fought a legal battle to get court nod for the job.

