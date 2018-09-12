India-born Anshdeep Singh Bhatia first Sikh in Trump's security fleet

By Online Desk

Anshdeep Singh Bhatia, a Ludhiana-born Sikh man, has been inducted into the security team of US President Donald Trump recently. He is the first turbaned Sikh to achieve this historical feat, according to a report.

Anshdeep was inducted into the Presidential security team last week after he completed the rigorous training for the dream job.

Ludhiana-born Anshdeep Singh Bhatia refused to change his 'looks' & went to court against this rider.



Sikh sangat is proud as he now becomes the first turbaned Sikh to be inducted into US President's security detail.



ਗੁਰਮੁਖਿ ਰੋਮਿ ਰੋਮਿ ਹਰਿ ਧਿਆਵੈ ॥

ਨਾਨਕ ਗੁਰਮੁਖਿ ਸਾਚਿ ਸਮਾਵੈ ॥੨੭॥ pic.twitter.com/cKGcUQyTCw — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 12, 2018

Bhatia originally hails from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Following the anti-Sikh riot in 1984, his family moved to Ludhiana in Punjab. While Anshdeep lost his uncle, his father was shot thrice during the pogroms.

In 2000, when Anshdeep was only 10, his father Devendra Singh had moved his family to the United States.

Anshdeep, who was earlier asked to change his looks to get cleared for the security job, had fought a legal battle to get court nod for the job.