Pakistan Supreme Court to employ two transgender persons: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has said two transgenders will be provided jobs in the Supreme Court.

The remarks came as he chaired a three-judge bench to hear a case regarding transgenders' rights on Tuesday.

"In our society transgenders are subjected to ridicule. It is our top-most priority to give them their rights," he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Nisar said the court would issue notice to NGOs and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while it hears the case related to basic rights of transgenders.

"Court wants to bring them into the mainstream. It wants to resolve their issues," said the Chief Justice.