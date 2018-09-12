Home World

Pope Francis calls senior bishops for 'child protection' meeting in February

The meeting of Episcopal Conference presidents will be held at the Vatican from February 21 to 24, the C9 cardinals' conference that advises the pope on reform said in a statement.

Published: 12th September 2018 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Pope Francis kisses a baby as he arrives in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican for his weekly general audience, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

VATICAN: Pope Francis will host a meeting next February of senior bishops from around the globe to discuss "the protection of minors", the Vatican announced on Wednesday.

The Church has been hit by a series of child abuse scandals in recent years, with widespread allegations of coverups, including against the pope himself.

Three cardinals were absent from the latest C9 meeting, including Francisco Javier Errazuriz, who is accused of ignoring reports of abuse in Chile, and George Pell who faces prosecution in Australia for child sexual offences.

ope Francis poses for a photo with nuns at the end of his general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. (Photo | AP)

The C9 said on Monday it was considering changing its structure and composition.

Conservative US Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano sparked a firestorm last month when he claimed Francis had personally ignored abuse allegations against prominent US cardinal Theodore McCarrick for five years. 

The affair exposed a rift in the Church between some ultra-conservative Catholics and a pope they see as a dangerous progressive interested in social issues to the detriment of Church doctrine.

The church was also rocked in August by a devastating US report on child sex abuse which accused more than 300 "predator" priests of abusing more than 1,000 minors over seven decades in the state of Pennsylvania.

A Vatican commission on child protection set up by Francis said on Sunday that the fight against abuse must be a Church priority and emphasised the importance of listening to victims.

