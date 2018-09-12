Home World

US identifies two sets of Korean War remains: James Mattis

James Mattis did not publicly identify the remains. He also said that consultations are going on about the repatriation of more Korean War remains.

Published: 12th September 2018 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

James Mattis

US Defense Secretary James Mattis. (File photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: Defence Secretary James Mattis has revealed that the US has identified two sets of Korean War remains among those that had been returned by Pyongyang over a month ago.

Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon on Tuesday that experts chose to focus on these two sets of remains as they thought "they had a better chance", considering reasons including where the remains had been found and the background Washington had.

ALSO READ | First 2+2 Dialogue 'defining moment' for Indo-US relations: James Mattis

"So there's been, already, some closure for a couple of families that have waited many, many years for this," Xinhua quoted the Pentagon chief as saying.

Mattis did not publicly identify the remains. He also said that consultations are going on about the repatriation of more Korean War remains.

Fifty-five boxes of human remains from the 1950-53 Korean War were handed over by North Korea in late July, that has been seen as a sign of progress after the historic Singapore meeting between US President Donald Trump and the North Korean top leader Kim Jong-un.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
James Mattis Korean War remains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Indian Army organises free computer course for youth
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru