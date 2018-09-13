Home World

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj​ discusses issues of bilateral interest with Turkmenistan counterpart 

Published: 13th September 2018 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:23 PM

Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File | PTI)

By PTI

ASHGABAT: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday had a brief stopover here en route to Russia during which she held discussions with her Turkmenistan counterpart Rashid Meredov on issues of bilateral interest.

Swaraj, who is is on a two-day visit to Russia, was welcomed at Ashgabat airport by Meredov.

"Making the most of a transit stop at Ashgabat en route to Moscow," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar reported.

"Both leaders discussed issues of bilateral interest," he tweeted.

In Moscow, Swaraj will attend the 23rd meeting of the Inter-Governmental Commission on Technical & Economic Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).

