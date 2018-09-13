Home World

Swedish police arrest suspect over royal jewels heist 

The stolen crowns, which had belonged to King Karl IX and his wife Queen Christina, were made of gold, pearls and precious stones.

Published: 13th September 2018 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Police cordoned off the area after the robbery at the Strangnas Cathedral in Sweden. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

STOCKHOLM: Swedish police said Thursday they have arrested a person suspected of stealing priceless royal jewels from a cathedral in broad daylight in July.

In the daring heist, thieves in a motorboat made off with two gold burial crowns dating from 1611 and an orb that had been locked in a glass cabinet in Strangnas Cathedral, around 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Stockholm.

The crowns, which had belonged to King Karl IX and his wife Queen Christina, were made of gold, pearls and precious stones.

"None of the stolen goods have been found and we are continuing the investigation with interrogations, among others," the police said in a statement.

Prosecutors have until Saturday to decide whether the suspect, who has not been identified, should be remanded in custody.

The theft occurred just before noon in July, and police quickly had helicopters, patrols, and search dogs looking for the thieves, who risk up to six years in prison for aggravated theft.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sweden royal jewels theft Swedish royal jewels heist Strangnas Cathedral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pope Francis arrives in St.Peter's Square at the Vatican | AP
Pope calls meeting of key bishops on sexual abuse
Vijay Mallya (File | AP)
Vijay Mallya accepts meeting with FM Arun Jaitley in Parliament, says “didn't have any formal meeting”
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend