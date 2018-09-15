Home World

Ajit Doval holds talks with Pompeo, Mattis on 'future direction' of Indo-US ties

This was Doval's first meeting with Bolton, the new National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump.

Published: 15th September 2018 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday held "broad-based" talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defence Secretary James Mattis and his American counterpart John Bolton during which they discussed the "future direction" of the strategic Indo-US ties.

Doval's meeting with the top three officials of the Trump administration came a week after the successful India-US 2+2 Dialogue between the defence and foreign ministers of the two countries.

This was Doval's first meeting with Bolton, the new National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump. Doval had met Pompeo and Mattis last week in New Delhi too.

"During the three back-to-back meetings, Doval had good chance to review the entire bilateral relationship after the 2+2 talks. They build upon the discussion in New Delhi last week," informed sources told PTI.

India's ambassador to the US, Navtej Singh Sarna, accompanied Doval in these meetings.

Describing it "as a very broad-based discussion", the sources said that Doval and the three top Trump administration officials talked about the "future direction" of the strategic relationship and identified areas of co-operation.

Regional issues and global developments too figured in the talks, they said, without going into specifics.

The US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster in a tweet said that the last week's 2+2 dialogue "set the course for even closer ties" between the two countries. He said India-US partnership are on an upward trajectory.

"We've seen positive momentum regarding the US-India relationship these past few weeks with 2+2 dialogue and the progress continues with Doval's visit to the US," said the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF).

India and the US signed the landmark Communications, Compatibility, Security Agreement (COMCASA) after the 2+2 talks External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had with Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mattis on September 6.

The COMCASA will allow India to receive high-end military communications equipment from the US and will also help get real-time encrypted information from the US.

During the the 2+2 talks, India and the US also expressed commitment to work together and in concert with other partners toward advancing a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Early this week, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells told a Washington audience that the 2+2 significance was that it reaffirmed the strength of the India-US relationship.

"It reaffirmed the alignment of our interests and our values in promoting an open and free Indo-Pacific. It also underscored our interest in amplifying what it means to have a major defence partner in India, and really provided the building blocks, not for the next six months or year, but for decades, of how we move forward carefully in building what is a very special relationship," she said.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence David F Helvey said the biggest thing that has come out of the 2+2 talks is that it puts the US-India relationship and the defence relationship in particular on a higher trajectory.

"We look forward to deepening the cooperation as two strategic partners as we work together to have a, realise a safe, secure and free Indo-Pacific region, or as Prime Minister Modi has said, a place where nations, small and large, can prosper free and fearless in our choices," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ajit Doval Mike Pompeo James Mattis Indo-US

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Apple smartwatches | Wikimedia Commons
  Smartwatches to rule nearly half of wearables by 2022
A screengrab from the trailer of 'Pihu' (Photo | YouTube)
'Pihu' to feature 2-year-old protagonist
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples in Chennai. There was little in his birt
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi