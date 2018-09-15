Home World

China suspends ferry services as typhoon Mangkhut set to hit coast

Mangkhut is expected to land in an area between western Guangdong and eastern Hainan on Sunday night, packing strong gales and bringing tremendous downpours, said the local weather bureau.

Published: 15th September 2018 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Public broadcaster NHK, meanwhile, said 17 people were injured in typhoon-related accidents.

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BEIJING: China suspended ferry services in the Qiongzhou Strait on Saturday as super typhoon Mangkhut approached the southern provinces of Hainan and Guangdong, according to local authorities.

Mangkhut is expected to land in an area between western Guangdong and eastern Hainan on Sunday night, packing strong gales and bringing tremendous downpours, said the local weather bureau.

Mangkhut was moving northwestward at a speed of 26 km per hour at 8 am, about 1,000 km away from the city of Yangjiang, Guangdong Province, said China's National Meteorological Centre.

The Qiongzhou Strait separates the Leizhou Peninsula in Guangdong from Hainan Island.

The provincial maritime administration has dispatched helicopters and tugboats to transfer 3,238 offshore platform workers and ordered 6,266 ships to take precautions against the typhoon, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Construction of roads and bridges across the province has been suspended to make preparations for the upcoming typhoon, said the report.

The strong typhoon packing winds of more than 200 kph (124 mph) hit across the northern tip of the Philippines on Saturday, bringing heavy rain and causing widespread power and communications outage.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Typhoon Mangkhut Typhoon in China

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ganesha Chaturthi
Ganesha Chaturthi: 300-year-old Ganapati idol attracts people to Thiruvananthapuram man's exhibition
This enhanced satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Photo | AP)
NASA video shows storm Florence from space
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi