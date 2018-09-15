Home World

Pakistan SC summons CEOs of mineral water companies over 'exploitation' of water resources

A lawyer for the federal government informed the court that the mineral water companies pay the government 25 paisa per litre of water, while selling it for Rs 50 per litre.

Published: 15th September 2018 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Supreme Court on Saturday ordered the chief executive officers of major mineral water companies to appear before it on Sunday in a case regarding the alleged exploitation of water resources in the country.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, who was heading the two-member bench, had taken suo motu notice of the issue on Friday and sought data regarding water usage by the companies from departments concerned, the Dawn reported.

While hearing the case at the Supreme Court's Lahore Registry on Saturday, CJP Nisar said the court will see "whether the mineral water (provided by the companies) even has minerals in it or not".

Justice Nisar said companies selling water should sit with the government and decide a rate for extracting water.

A lawyer for the federal government informed the court that the mineral water companies pay the government 25 paisa per litre of water, while selling it for Rs 50 per litre, the daily said.

At this, the CJP remarked that he himself boiled and drank tap water at home because "that is what (the people of) my nation are drinking".

He observed that a poor person was compelled to drink pond water even today.

Justice Nisar emphasised the value of water by saying that it was now even more expensive than gold.

He said people have gotten into the habit of drinking mineral water and money was being made off of a natural resource.

"We will not allow the theft of water under any condition," the top judge warned.

The CJP observed that the companies making money from water get ahead while common people get left behind, adding that steps need to be taken to improve the lives of the common man.

The court subsequently ordered the CEOs of all major companies selling mineral water, "including Nestle, Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Gourmet" to appear before the bench on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan SC Pakistan Water Resources Mineral Water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ganesha Chaturthi
Ganesha Chaturthi: 300-year-old Ganapati idol attracts people to Thiruvananthapuram man's exhibition
This enhanced satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Photo | AP)
NASA video shows storm Florence from space
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi