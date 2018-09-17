Home World

China has network of 844 international air routes

To date, China has signed inter-governmental civil air transport agreements or established civil aviation connections with 125 countries and regions.

Published: 17th September 2018

China flag

Representational image of China flag (FIle | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China has built an international air route network with 844 routes, connecting 167 cities in 61 countries, the country's civil aviation authority said on Monday.

Alongside China's reform and opening up, its international air transportation has made significant progress with expanded shipping points and air route networks, said the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

To date, China has signed inter-governmental civil air transport agreements or established civil aviation connections with 125 countries and regions. The figure was just 34 in 1978, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

In the 2018 summer season, 29 Chinese airlines offered regular round-trip services in 47 Chinese cities and 81 cities in Belt and Road (BRI) countries, and weekly flight numbers reached 2,849, the report said.

