Home World

China vows greater efforts to curb ozone-depleting chemicals

China has already eliminated 280,000 tonnes of annual ODS production capacity and has also pledged to speed up efforts to phase out hydrochlorofluorocarbons ozone-damaging refrigerant gases.

Published: 17th September 2018 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

China flag

Representational image of China flag (FIle | AP)

By UNI

BEIJING: China will send out inspection teams to ensure that its provinces are complying with tough international restrictions on the production of ozone-depleting substances (ODS), government officials said on Monday.

China is a signatory of the 1987 Montreal Protocol, a global treaty that commits countries to phase out the manufacturing of chemicals that not only contribute to global warming but are also responsible for depleting the ozone layer, which protects the earth from harmful ultraviolet light.

The country has already eliminated 280,000 tonnes of annual ODS production capacity and has also pledged to speed up efforts to phase out hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC), ozone-damaging refrigerant gases, as soon as possible, said Zhao Yingmin, the country's vice environment minister, during a briefing.

But Chinese companies have been accused by environmental groups earlier this year of using a prohibited ozone-depleting chemical known as CFC-11, which serves as a blowing agent in the manufacture of polyurethane foam.

Zhao said China would "resolutely crack down" on any violations of the Montreal treaty.

China has a large number of foam manufacturers scattered throughout its regions and has struggled to bring them into line, with inspectors lacking the equipment and the resources to test for ozone-depleting chemicals.

Chen Liang, director general of the Foreign Economic Cooperation Office at the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, told Reuters that inspectors were now paying extra attention to violations and had a policy of "zero tolerance".

He said inspections had already been completed at 1,700 of China's 3,000 foam manufacturers, but only a few traces of CFC-11 had been discovered.

Authorities are still running investigations to determine if they are truly illegal ODS.

"It will take time for China to eliminate all kinds of ODS," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China ozone-depleting substances 1987 Montreal Protocol hydrochlorofluorocarbons

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Baby on the way! Alejandra, Richard Gere confirm pregnancy
India-US Armies begin joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' at Chaubattia
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 