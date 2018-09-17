Nepalese airline's plane continues flight despite being hit by bird

By PTI

KATHMANDU: A private Nepalese airline's plane was hit by a bird shortly after take-off from Tribhuvan International Airport here on Monday, but the pilot continued to fly, risking the life of 52 persons on board.

The Saurya Airlines' jet bound for Biratnagar was hit by a bird this morning.

Though the pilot felt something striking the plane, he continued to fly as he failed to establish what it was, Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) Spokesperson Pratab Babu Tiwari said.

The TIA spokesperson said the pilot also did not inform Kathmandu tower about the strike. He said a dead bird was found on the runway after the plane took off.

Pilot Rai called for an emergency landing at Biratnagar airport after the jet began vibrating midway into the flight.

However, he had initially informed Biratnagar tower that he suspected a bird strike and later said he dismissed the possibility.

As the pilot was not sure about the bird strike he continued the flight, said the official.

The Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft has suffered damage in two blades of its left engine. The aircraft has been grounded at Biratnagar airport and is being inspected by technicians.

There were 52 persons on board the aircraft including four crew members. However, all the passengers and crew members on board the aircraft were safe.