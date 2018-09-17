Home World

Seven dies of suspected drug overdoses at Vietnam music festival 

The state-run media outlet said all the victims tested positive but it didn't identify which drug or drugs were involved.

Published: 17th September 2018 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

poison drug

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

HANOI: Seven people have died of suspected drug overdoses during a music festival in Vietnam.

The Capital Police newspaper said five other people were still in comas Monday after overdosing at the festival Sunday night.

The music festival was held in a water park near Hanoi's city center and attended by thousands of people.

The state-run media outlet said all the victims tested positive but it didn't identify which drug or drugs were involved.

It said police had seized suspected drug substances at the scene. Police and local officials were not available for comment Monday.

Government data say Vietnam has 220,000 drug addicts with police records and some 1,600 overdose deaths annually.

Methamphetamine and heroin are the most common drugs used and overdosed, with meth use rising in recent years.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vietnam music festival  drug overdoses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Baby on the way! Alejandra, Richard Gere confirm pregnancy
India-US Armies begin joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' at Chaubattia
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 