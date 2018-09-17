Home World

Taliban attacks kill 10 members of Afghan security

In northwestern Badghis province, five officers were killed, including Abdul Hakim, the police commander of a reserve unit, in an attack that took place near the provincial capital of Qala-i-Now.

Taliban fighters ( File photo | AP)

KABUL: The Taliban on Monday attacked Afghan police and military bases, killing at least 10 members of the security forces, Afghan officials said.

Jamshid Shahabi, spokesman for the Badghis governor, said around 22 Taliban fighters were killed and 16 others were wounded during the gunbattle there.

And in northern Baghlan province, the Taliban launched attacks against a joined army and police base, killing three army and two police officers, said Gen.

Ekramuddin Serih, the provincial police chief.

Serih said that four other members of the security forces were wounded in the attack, which took place in the Baghlani Markazi district.

"The base is under the control of the Afghan security forces now and reinforcements have also been sent to the district," he said.

The police chief added that at least 20 Taliban were killed and wounded in the fighting.

The insurgents issued no statements on these attacks and no group immediately claimed responsibility but both Shahabi and Serih blamed the Taliban, who have a strong presence in both provinces and often attack on Afghan security forces.

