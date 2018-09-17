UN urban summit: Global mega-summit on urban tourism kicks off in Seoul

By PTI

SEOUL: UN urban summit, billed as the world's largest conference in the sector, got underway in Seoul on Monday, seeking to lay a blueprint for future of urban tourism and its potential for advancing more sustainable and inclusive cities.

Nearly 900 delegates from 50 countries, including business players, academics and experts in the field have gathered in Seoul for the three-day summit jointly hosted by the UNWTO (World Tourism Organization) and the Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG).

Themed, 'A 2030 Vision for Urban Tourism', the summit, the first of its kind in North-East Asia, is designed to "encourage new strategic approaches to the challenge of a growing tourism sector and its impact on urban destinations, through sharing of innovative ideas and experiences".

Innovative approaches to competitiveness in urban destinations, technology's impact on urban tourism, rejuvenation of cities, and increasing inclusion in city development are among the topics which would be discussed during the event.

Participants include the tourism ministers and vice ministers of countries with tourism edge including Spain and Thailand, the delegates of major tourism cities like Paris, Macao, Kuala Lumpur and Madrid, and tourism academics and relevant parties, according to SMG.

"Around half of the world's population lives in urban areas and this figure will keep growing. Cities have also become popular destinations for business and leisure tourists.

Tourism is an important factor for socio-economic and cultural development for many cities and its surroundings," UNWTO's Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said.

"By the same token, the growth of urban tourism also creates challenges regarding the use of natural resources, socio-cultural impact, pressure on infrastructure, and mobility and congestion management.

The summit will set the foundation for discussing and exploring the way forward for key issues shaping the future of urban tourism," he said.

The smart city of Seoul is also expecting to leverage the opportunity in promoting the city as a world-class urban tourism destination.

Tourism sites in the historic capital range from full heritage sites, including traditional palaces or markets, to state-of-the-art architectural landmarks and museums dotting the beautiful city.

"Recent urban regeneration projects have seen an oil depot turned into a culture park and increased tourism interest to venues used for 2018 events the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and inter-Korean summit," the UNWTO said.

Seoul as host destination will feature its fair and inclusive tourism initiative in the conference programme, promoting the importance of building inclusive cities for all, it said.