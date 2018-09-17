Home World

UN urban summit: Global mega-summit on urban tourism kicks off in Seoul

Nearly 900 delegates from 50 countries, including business players, academics and experts in the field have gathered in Seoul for the three-day summit jointly hosted by the UNWTO.

Published: 17th September 2018 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations

United Nations (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

SEOUL:  UN urban summit, billed as the world's largest conference in the sector, got underway in Seoul on Monday, seeking to lay a blueprint for future of urban tourism and its potential for advancing more sustainable and inclusive cities.

Nearly 900 delegates from 50 countries, including business players, academics and experts in the field have gathered in Seoul for the three-day summit jointly hosted by the UNWTO (World Tourism Organization) and the Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG).

Themed, 'A 2030 Vision for Urban Tourism', the summit, the first of its kind in North-East Asia, is designed to "encourage new strategic approaches to the challenge of a growing tourism sector and its impact on urban destinations, through sharing of innovative ideas and experiences".

Innovative approaches to competitiveness in urban destinations, technology's impact on urban tourism, rejuvenation of cities, and increasing inclusion in city development are among the topics which would be discussed during the event.

Participants include the tourism ministers and vice ministers of countries with tourism edge including Spain and Thailand, the delegates of major tourism cities like Paris, Macao, Kuala Lumpur and Madrid, and tourism academics and relevant parties, according to SMG.

"Around half of the world's population lives in urban areas and this figure will keep growing. Cities have also become popular destinations for business and leisure tourists.

Tourism is an important factor for socio-economic and cultural development for many cities and its surroundings," UNWTO's Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said.

"By the same token, the growth of urban tourism also creates challenges regarding the use of natural resources, socio-cultural impact, pressure on infrastructure, and mobility and congestion management.

The summit will set the foundation for discussing and exploring the way forward for key issues shaping the future of urban tourism," he said.

The smart city of Seoul is also expecting to leverage the opportunity in promoting the city as a world-class urban tourism destination.

Tourism sites in the historic capital range from full heritage sites, including traditional palaces or markets, to state-of-the-art architectural landmarks and museums dotting the beautiful city.

"Recent urban regeneration projects have seen an oil depot turned into a culture park and increased tourism interest to venues used for 2018 events the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and inter-Korean summit," the UNWTO said.

Seoul as host destination will feature its fair and inclusive tourism initiative in the conference programme, promoting the importance of building inclusive cities for all, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UN urban summit World Tourism Organization Seoul Metropolitan Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Baby on the way! Alejandra, Richard Gere confirm pregnancy
India-US Armies begin joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' at Chaubattia
Gallery
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 