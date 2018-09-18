Home World

Two Palestinians killed in Israel strike on Gaza border: ministry

A ministry spokesman said the bodies of two men had been taken to a hospital in southern Gaza after the 11 pm (2000 GMT) Monday strike. He did not identify them.

Image used for representational purpose only

By AFP

GAZA CITY: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike on the Gaza border, the territory's Hamas-run health ministry said early Tuesday, with Israel saying they had planted a suspicious object next to the border fence.

The Israeli army said in a statement late Monday the men were targeted after planting a device.

"Terrorists suspiciously approached the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip and placed an object adjacent to the fence. In response, an (Israeli) aircraft fired towards them," the statement said.

Separately on Monday evening, at least 26 Palestinians were shot during renewed protests in northern Gaza, the ministry said.

Since months of often violent protests began on March 30, at least 181 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire.

The majority have been shot during protests but others have been hit by air strikes and tank fire.

One Israeli soldier was killed by a sniper.

