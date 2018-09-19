Donald Trump says FBI should not probe allegations against Brett Kavanaugh

By Reuters

WASHINGTON: The FBI should not investigate a California professor's allegations of sexual assault against US Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, adding that he wanted his nominee to be confirmed quickly.

Asked whether he would ask the FBI to open its background check on Kavanaugh, Trump told reporters at the White House: "I don't think the FBI really need to be involved because they don't want to be involved.

If they wanted to be, I would certainly do that, but as you know, they say this is not really their thing."